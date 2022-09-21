These 10 Restaurants in Billings Are Absolutely Historic

When you think of iconic businesses in Billings, I can bet that a good group of folks from here would mention a restaurant that they visited long ago that may or may not be operating today. I remember growing up in the city and getting really excited when I was told we'd be going to "the restaurant with all the phones." Spoiler alert: that restaurant is on this list.

The Parameters for this List

The restaurants on this list are restaurants that have either been open for a really long time that still see business, or restaurants that have closed, but are remembered fondly by a lot of people in the city of Billings. It's also not a top 10 list, so don't worry if you don't see your favorite place on this list; I may have just missed it. I encourage anyone to let me know if I missed a restaurant. Who knows, I may expand upon it in the future.

10 Iconic and Historic Restaurants in Billings From still open to long gone, these ten restaurants have left an amazing mark on the Magic City.