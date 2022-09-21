These 10 Restaurants in Billings Are Absolutely Historic
When you think of iconic businesses in Billings, I can bet that a good group of folks from here would mention a restaurant that they visited long ago that may or may not be operating today. I remember growing up in the city and getting really excited when I was told we'd be going to "the restaurant with all the phones." Spoiler alert: that restaurant is on this list.
The Parameters for this List
The restaurants on this list are restaurants that have either been open for a really long time that still see business, or restaurants that have closed, but are remembered fondly by a lot of people in the city of Billings. It's also not a top 10 list, so don't worry if you don't see your favorite place on this list; I may have just missed it. I encourage anyone to let me know if I missed a restaurant. Who knows, I may expand upon it in the future.