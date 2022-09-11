2 Drive-By Shootings in Billings Saturday, 2 Juveniles Arrested
Billings Police are investigating two drive-by shootings that happened late on Saturday night (9/10) that are believed to be related.
According to the social media post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to drive-by shootings in the 800 Block of North 17th Street, and in the 300 Block of Jefferson Street at 11:18 pm last night (Saturday).
A vehicle that was allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting on Jefferson Street was located by Billings Police following the incident, and that ultimately led to the arrest of two male juveniles, according to the post.
Billings Police Sargeant Beck said via Twitter that there were no injuries, and there is "no threat to the public at this time."
This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?