Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks.

The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.

The 'Battle' gates open at 12 noon on August 27, with live music kicking off at 12:30 pm with D'tective. Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums will perform at 3:30 pm, followed by Exit 53 from 4 to 7 pm.

Admission to the event is $5 per person, with kids 12 and under admitted free. All Veterans are admitted free, with proceeds of the event benefitting local nonprofits that support Vets.

According to the press release, one of the nonprofits the event will benefit include Veterans Matter which "assists Veterans with obtaining housing through the Veterans Assisted Supported Housing (VASH) program."

Veterans, generally homeless, get approved to receive the VASH vouchers to help them pay their monthly rent payment. This money for the vouchers comes from HUD. However, the Veterans still have to come up with a deposit, which many don't have. If they can't come up with the deposit, they lose their voucher for housing. The proceeds from this event will go towards assisting the Veterans with their required deposits.

The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is a family-friendly event and will offer a kid's zone with free activities for the younger ones.

A Veterans Resource Area will also be set up during the event, offering resources and information for Vets.

"Best in Billings" awards will be given to the top food trucks voted on by attendees of the event, as well as by local celebrity judges.

If you would like to reserve a space at the event or to find out more information, CLICK HERE.

More about the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings:

The Club’s goal has been to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for nonprofits in Billings and the surrounding areas that fit our mission of the prevention of child abuse, and the support of Youth Programs, Americanism, and Community Service.

