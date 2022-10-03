A Calm Weekend? Billings PD Responded To 2 Incidents Over Weekend

Credit: Google Maps & Canva

Compared to the previous weekend, Billings PD got to kick back and relax this weekend. Here's what you missed:

Robbery around 4900 Block of Southgate Drive

Billings PD responded Saturday around 1:33 am to a robbery around the 4900 block of Southgate Drive.

Credit: Google Maps
According to the report, a 19 year old male was assaulted in the parking lot. The suspect is described as a 20 year old woman that stole several items, then fled. Billings PD has identified the suspect, however they have not located them at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.


4 Vehicle Crash with Injuries at 1st Ave S and S 36th

Also this weekend, a 4 vehicle crash was reported sometime Saturday (with the information being released at 11:10 am Saturday).

Credit: Google Maps
Two adult drivers were transported to the area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. 1st Ave S was closed for at least an hour due to the crash, for cleanup. The investigation is ongoing.


Did we miss something?

