A Montana Family&#8217;s Battle: &#8220;We Can Only Do So Much for Grant&#8221;

A Montana Family’s Battle: “We Can Only Do So Much for Grant”

Credit JJ Seilstad

If you caught our friend Michael Foth's story earlier in the week, he had a great report about an upcoming cattle sale in Billings where ranchers from all across the state are coming together for a good cause.

The "Calves to Cure DMD All Class Cattle Sale" is coming up September 15th at the Billings Livestock Commission.

I was able to chat with Paul Heaton. His son Grant is only 8 years old and has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This fundraising cattle sale is going to benefit DMD research.

Paul Heaton: It's a genetic disease that mainly affects boys. What it is, it's a mutation on the dystrophin gene, and that's the longest gene in the human body. What dystrophin does is protects your muscles as it grows. When you or I are doing something- if we're working out, we break down muscle and it builds back stronger, boys with Duchenne their muscles break down and turn into scar tissue. And it's all muscles. I mean, you need muscles to breathe. Your heart is a muscle. Every single muscle in your body is affected by Duchenne.

Some of you dropped your kids off at school this week, and you realized how big they're getting- how there's only so much time before they grow up and they move out of the house. The clock is ticking.

The clock is ticking for the Heaton family as well, unless a cure is found for DMD.

Paul Heaton: Our son Grant is eight years old, and he has it. He was diagnosed when he was three. And usually that's about the time boys are diagnosed, three to five generally. They kind of walk a little funny, kind of have a John Wayne roll to their gaits, big, big calves- their muscles turning into scar tissue, a lot of falling and tripping. And then we're still in the stage where we're trying to conserve as much muscle, keeping walking as long as possible. Usually around age 12 they're in a wheelchair. And then most boys with it don't make it out of their 20s.

Here's the audio of our full chat with Paul Heaton:

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state

Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.
Filed Under: Cattle
Categories: Agriculture, Montana Talks
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top