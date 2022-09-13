A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders

Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters.

Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:

Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know where they were going in the southern part of Phillips County, this message is to all of our out-of-the-area hunters. If you are coming to Phillips County to hunt and are unfamiliar with the area, we strongly urge you to purchase a reliable GPS unit for your hunt AND also not hunt alone. It would also be a good idea to befriend our local hunters and have them go hunt with you. - Sheriff Lytle

There were some folks who commented on the post urging hunters to stay away (so they could get more shots at the game themselves, of course):

Allen: Personally, I think the hunters would be better off in Colorado.

But of course, another commenter reminded him about all of the local businesses who make money off of the out-of-town hunters. For some businesses, the Fall hunting business is what props up their local business all year long.

I noticed several friends also share this warning on Facebook. In addition to having a solid GPS with you, they also reminded hunters to be kind to local ranchers and always get permission before crossing onto private land. If you don't have the OnX app on your phone, this is also a great tool to use when hunting.

