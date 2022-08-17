Adorable Puppy Needs a Home in Billings, as Does 3-Legged Dog

Our featured Wet Nose this week is an 8-week-old puppy named Leo, who is full of personality. He's a Boxer mix and looking for his person now at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this adorable young pup:

Leo is a spitfire of a puppy! He’s incredibly smart, especially for his age, and will keep his family on their toes! He gets along well with other dogs and would actually probably do best in a home where he’s got a well-rounded adult dog to model himself from. Leo loves playing with his toys (he’s real good at shaking them hard!). He’s learned how to go up the stairs, but hasn’t quite mastered going down them yet. Leo is even working on potty training already! He does well if you take him out first thing in the morning and right after he eats! Such a smart boy.

If you want to meet Leo or learn more about adoption from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Skip the 1-year-old Husky mix is still looking for his FURever home.

With legs, he's 3 out of 4, but 10 for 10 in personality. Here's what YVAS said about Skip:

No one told Skip that having three legs is supposed to slow him down. This wild-man is energetic, spunky and so fun! He loves to wrestle and roll with other dogs. Skip would be just fine in a home with respectful kids who don’t mind getting jumped on for funsies. Despite being down a leg, he is still too smart for his own good – and would do best in a home with a secure fence. This boy is such a love bug, we can’t wait to watch him land his perfect home!

