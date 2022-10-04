Another Shooting? One Person Injured Near Billings Stewart Park

Tonight, Billings Police responded to a shooting at Stewart Park at 7:19 PM.

Multiple people called into 911 after hearing the shots fired at Stewart Park. Billings Police Department responded to the scene, and located a 32 year old male with a gunshot wound nearby. While tending to the victim, police located the 28 year old suspect nearby and took them into custody.

As more information is released, we will update this article.

