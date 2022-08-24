These Montana Laws are Weird and Hilarious, But Are They Real?

Every state has some weird laws, you see them all over the Internet on lists from your favorite pop culture websites. But, I wanted to find some of the weirdest, most gut-busting laws in Montana and find out if they're actually real. Would you be fined for the oddest things in Big Sky Country? Let's find out.

Intent to Injure Trains with Livestock Led to the Railroad Track

This is weird, but it's absolutely true. Kind of. The train is not what the law refers to, but the corporation that owns the train car, as well as employees of that corporation is what it's worried about. According to Montana Code Annotated Title 81-5-102, leading livestock to a railroad track with the intent to injure anyone on a train, including employees, is subject to a $50,000 fine and up to 5 years in prison.

Married Women Are Unable to Fish Alone on Sundays

This law is also rumored to state that single women aren't allowed to fish alone at all. It just seems too weird to me. And, as it turns out, it's completely false. As long as the person has a valid fishing license, you can fish alone all you want. Without a license, you can be fined up to $1,000.

Billiard Halls Must Have Their Pool Tables Visible from the Street

That's right, you won't be able to hide your pool tables in billiard halls. But, only in Kalispell. Yes, this law is absolutely real in Kalispell, according to Kalispell City Code 19-30. I suppose this is to make sure they aren't doing anything illegal in the halls, but it's still really peculiar, and really particular.

Having Two or More Alarm Clocks Going Off at the Same Time

Sometimes, you and your partner will both set an alarm for the same time in the morning. It's happened to me before. Apparently, it's illegal in Montana if that happens. However, despite the rumors, this is one weird law I just can't find anywhere in any Montana laws. So, you're totally fine. Just don't awaken someone by doing so, or they may get a bit cranky.

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure we missed some other obscure laws that are rumored to be in Montana law. Do you think we should have included one more hilarious and weird? Let us know on social media. We may follow up with your suggestions.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.