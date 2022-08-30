Are you a Pumpkin Head? Karen’s across Billings Rejoice For Pumpkin Spice Latte Return

Ahhhhh Fall. It's just around the corner, and all across Montana local shops are gearing up by putting out... Halloween decorations. Ugh! Well, at least we have one thing that remains the same. The drug... known as Pumpkin Spice.

Latte? Mocha? Cold Brew?

Today, I started my morning reading that Pumpkin Spice had made its triumphant return to... everywhere... so what did I do? Immediately stopped at the City Brew within the Townsquare Tower here in Downtown Billings! Can't write a story about it, without trying it again... right?

City Brew - 100% Pumpkin Bandwagoner

Not one to shy away from the crazy of Pumpkin Spice, upon walking into City Brew, the smell of the fakey pumpkin flavoring was already filling the air. At the register, I've already checked over the above menu and decided I am firmly on Team Pumpkin (today). I grabbed myself a Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a slice of the Pumpkin Bread, to "review" and chatted with the awesome baristas.

Is the hype really worth it?

TL;DR: No.

While the gals were mixing up my latte, I checked out the offerings inside the glass case, one notable one being an Everything Bagel (FINALLY CITY BREW. WHY THE HELL ISN'T IT ON THE MENU YEAR ROUND)... sorry. Passionate about some things.

I'm glad City Brew has brought out that bagel (IF THEY KEEP IT I'LL BE HAPPIER) but their other options are a good choice too. As for the Pumpkin things, let's keep going.

The "Queen" of Fall - Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you ask me, a guy who certainly loves overpriced fancy bean juice, it isn't that great. I get 1 or two a year, and call it good, returning to my norm of White Chocolate Mocha. The flavor is almost monotone to my tastebuds, plus for the price, I just don't get the "buzz" as I do from other drinks. Maybe the pumpkin is killing the caffeine.

The Treat - Pumpkin Bread

Skip the fancy pumpkin bean juice, get the pumpkin bread. At $3+ a slice, it is pricy for sure. But as a quick, and honestly delicious tasting and smelling breakfast, you can't beat it. The only thing "Pumpkin" on the actual menu. Make sure to get it warmed up.

The Long and the Short of it

Avoid the drive-thru shops, as every single Karen and Ken will be busy draining City Brew, Starbucks, and other shops of that sweet Pumpkin nectar (sludge). Try the caramel options... you'll thank yourself.