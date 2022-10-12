As an “Outsider” Here’s 5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Montanan (Opinion)

From observing Montanans for about 6 weeks now, I noticed these are the things you don't want to mention ever in conversation. You get made fun of, you get into heated debates, and you leave the conversation feeling like crap.

1.You better not get out of your car to take selfies with buffalo or moose in Yellowstone or anywhere in the entire state.

Credit: -Yohan Marion on Unsplash Credit: -Yohan Marion on Unsplash loading...

Or do. If you get stomped on by these very powerful creatures, that’s on you buddy. Montanans will troll you endlessly if you try to snag a close-up selfie.

2. Don’t mention supporting the Democratic Party or LGBTQ Rights.

Credit: Teddy O on Unsplash Credit: Teddy O on Unsplash loading...

Even though every human wants (and needs) LOVE, it’s a waste of time to try and explain that to a Montanan. They get angry and are quite opinionated about this heated topic. Some people choose to keep their sexuality private. Some people scream it from the rooftops. I just mind my business regarding politics and do not debate at all anymore.

3. Whatever you do, do not talk about your vegan diet to a Montanan.

Credit: Ella Olsson on Unsplash Credit: Ella Olsson on Unsplash loading...

Montana is bull and cattle country. You will get laughed at in the face if you even mention the fact, you don’t eat meat. People in Montana love their beef and don’t want to hear about animal rights when the majority of cattle ranchers have hundreds of acers for the cows to roam on.

4. Do not talk about anti-gun legislation unless you want to feel the fire from a Montanan.

Credit: Colin Lloyd on Unplash Credit: Colin Lloyd on Unplash loading...

I know many gun-toting liberals all over this country, even in Montana. So this debate is an interesting one to me. But people get super heated about it, so I stay away from this topic usually.

5. Climate Change what’s that?? Who's she??

Credit: Matt Palmer- Unsplash Credit: Matt Palmer- Unsplash loading...

“Duh, that’s called Winter and Summer in Montana. And we’ve always had these seasons that are susceptible to change. Having many fires in Montana is normal."