A festival that will feature bluegrass and americana music will have its inaugural event next month on the banks of the Yellowstone River.

According to a press release, the Harvest Festival is planned for September 24 and 25 at Ferry Landing Ranch on the river and will feature both regional and national musicians.

Organizers of the event want to grow their Harvest Festival to become a "mainstay in the community" that highlights the beauty of Montana during the autumn season.

Growing up on this ranch, I’ve always wanted to find a way for the community to enjoy the property and its spectacular riverside views. Our vision is to bring families together to enjoy a weekend in this amazing part of the world. -David Gorton, landowner, Harvest Festival event organizer

Here are some of the performers scheduled to play at the first-ever Yellowstone Harvest Festival:

Jalan Crossland

Credit; YHF Credit; YHF loading...

Jessie Veeder

Credit: YHF Credit: YHF loading...

Bubba Fett

Credit: YHF Credit: YHF loading...

Little Jane and the Pistol Whips

Credit: YHF Credit: YHF loading...

Jonah Tolchin

Credit: Joe del Tufo Credit: Joe del Tufo loading...

Besides two days of live music, there will also be arts and crafts, food, family activities, and a 5k race.

Admission is $40 for a one-day ticket, or $60 for both days. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.

Purchase tickets at Livingston Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Information Center, Katabatic Brewing Co, and at YellowstoneHarvestfest.com.

CLICK HERE to see the complete schedule for the two-day Yellowstone Harvest Festival.

WIN TICKETS to the inaugural Yellowstone Harvest Festival!

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands