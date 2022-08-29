Billings Fire Department Needs Help Finding Gear That Was Stolen

Credit: Billings Fire Department / Canva

The Billings Fire Department is requesting the public's help in finding gear that was stolen from a personal vehicle Friday night (08/26). Unfortunately, no security camera footage captured any suspect information regarding this case, however a police report has been filed.

Credit: Billings Fire Department
The items pictured above are an estimate; some items may vary from what exactly was stolen, but everything was contained in the red duffle bag, which was the item stolen. According to the City of Billings, the thief took the bag likely without realizing what it was, but the items inside aren't of any use to a regular citizen.

If you find the bag you can drop it off at any Billings Fire Station, and any information regarding the stolen gear is encouraged to be shared with the Billings Police Department. Billings City Government's Facebook page has a post that you'll be able to share with your friends online to get the word out.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

