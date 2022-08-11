Back in October of 2021, construction began on a new medical complex on the corner of Shiloh and Monad Road. But, this construction wouldn't yield just a hospital, but a medical school. Which is something that Billings has been wanting to have for a long time. And guess what? Applications for students at this new school are now open.

This 4-Year College Will Attract Students from Across the Country

The Rocky Vista University Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine is set to open its doors in early 2023. What in the world is Osteopathic Medicine? Well, it's a practice that focuses on the entire person rather than just one condition or symptoms of that condition. It focuses on health promotion and disease prevention as a cornerstone.

According to RVU, the majority of their graduates focus on primary care rather than a specific medicine path. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also stated that having a medical school in Montana would benefit the state, as most medical school students end up working and staying in the state they graduated from.

It's Not a Small School, Either.

This school sits on 12 acres of land and is supposed to have room for 400 vehicles in its parking lot. Such a large campus is exciting and promises a good class of students. If you or someone you know is interested in going to medical school, you can apply for medical school at the RVU Montana College of Osteopathic Medicine here.

We're excited to see the progress on the construction of the school. We need the doctors in the state, so let's hope we see a nice, full, parking lot with some of the brightest soon-to-be doctors walking its halls.

