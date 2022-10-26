Five Halloween Events in Billings That Are Perfect for Adults

It's almost time for the spooky season to come to a close. But, if you don't have kids or want to do something without the kids before trick-or-treating, there is a lot going on in the Magic City for adults to celebrate one of the best holidays of the year. Get your costumes ready, folks! You're definitely going to need them when you attend these events. No kids allowed.

Purgatory: The Upside Down

This event has become a Halloween staple in Billings; a big dance featuring local music artists, and live performances at MetraPark. They've also promised a special guest host this year. The event is on October 29th at 7 p.m. You must be 18 or older to attend, and you can get tickets at either the MetraPark website or the Purgatory website.

Nightmare on Thirsty Street

The Thirsty Street Garage on 1st Avenue is holding an event that craft beer lovers will enjoy. Halloween night at 7 p.m., enjoy $1.00 off your drinks if you're in costume. They'll have live music and a costume contest with awesome prizes. Check out more information on the Thirsty Street website.

Halloween Murder Mystery and Wine Tasting

Why not get dressed up all fancy and try and solve a murder case? Cellar 8 on the West End has exactly what you're looking for with some clues that are tied to their wine selection. The ones who solve all five of their riddles will win a prize. This event starts at 5 p.m. on October 27th.

IT's Time Halloween Costume Contest

The Loft on 1st Avenue is beckoning everyone to join Pennywise for their Halloween Costume Contest on October 29th at 9 p.m. Unfortunately, their Facebook page for the event doesn't give any indication of prizes. But, I know it's going to be a spooky, fun time nonetheless.

Masquerade at the YAM

The Yellowstone Art Museum may have the fanciest party of them all. Enjoy cocktails and local brews while watching dance performances and mystics. Also, be careful, the museum may also be haunted. Tickets are available here and will take place on October 29th at 8 p.m.

If you are planning on going out to celebrate Halloween, please make sure you drink responsibly and do not drive while intoxicated. Happy Spooky Season!