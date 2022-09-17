Billings Man Charged in Connection With Rims Shooting
Billings Police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on the Rims early Saturday (9/17) that sent two people to the hospital with serious gunshot injuries.
According to a social media post from the BPD, there were "multiple persons of interest" and a suspect located and detained just before 1 pm today (Saturday) that investigators believe were involved in the shooting.
Billings Police Lieutenant Lennick provided an update via the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 2:39 pm Saturday reporting officers have arrested 18-year-old Nathan Prettyweasel of Billings in connection with the shooting on the Rims and charged him with two counts of assault with a weapon.
Early on Saturday morning (9/17) Billings Police officers responded to a shooting on the Rims where apparently there was an argument that ended with shots fired.
Both an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female were shot during the incident and transported to a Billings hospital where they had "serious injuries," according to the social media post.
An investigation is ongoing with detectives from the Billings Police Department, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.
This story will be updated if more details become available.