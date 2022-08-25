Billings Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Downtown

A suspect in a downtown Billings shooting that happened early this morning (Thursday) is still on the loose.

According to the report posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to the area of Division Street and Lewis Avenue for a reported shooting around 3:15 am Thursday (8/25).

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 49-year-old white male who had suffered a gunshot wound. The man is from Billings, according to the social media post from Billings Police Sargeant Petersen.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene on foot and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

BPD said the victim was transported to a Billings hospital and was in "critical condition."

No further details about the suspect in the shooting were available at the time this article was published.

This story will be updated as more information is released by the Billings Police Department.

