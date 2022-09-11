Billings Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter Page.

At 8:25 pm, Billings PD reported the escape of Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister from YCDF and told the public that if you come in contact with either of the two men, "do not engage.'.

According to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility roster, 31-year-old Cody Joseph Vernon Flesch has several felonies, including kidnapping and robbery. He also has charges for felony escape and was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Flesch was originally booked into YCDF on June 18, 2021 according to public records on the detention center roster.

23-year-old Quincy Dean Pfister was being held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $15,000 bond for felony contempt of court, and was booked into jail on February, 2, 2022.

If you spot either of the men, or have information to there whereabouts, call 911 or the emergency dispatch at 406-657-8200.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

