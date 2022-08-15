BPD: ‘Good Outcome’ for Missing Man in Billings Heights

UPDATED: Monday, August 15 at 7:46 pm

A missing 78-year-old man who went missing in Billings Heights for several hours today (Monday) will be returned home soon, according to the Billings Police Department.

In a social media post, BPD said they have located the man and the outcome was "good."

Billings Police Sargeant Cagle also thanked everyone who has been out looking for the man in the Heights.

Billings Police are actively searching for a man who has been missing since earlier this afternoon (Monday) in the Heights.

According to the alert posted on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the missing man is 78 years of age and was reportedly walking his miniature Schnauzer in the area of Indian Trail and E. Alkali Creek.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

In the post from 6:37 pm today (Monday 8/15), Billings Police report the man has been missing for "a couple hours," and is described as a white male wearing tan shorts and a salmon-colored polo shirt. He also has dark hair with glasses, according to the post.

Billings Police are actively searing the area, according to BPD Sargeant Cagle.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

