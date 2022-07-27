Billings Neighborhoods Ravished by Hail, Heavy Flooding

It almost seems like we went through all four seasons in a 12-hour period this past Sunday (7/24), at least in my Billings west end neighborhood.

Just after 2 pm Sunday, the temperature hit 100 on my car's digital thermometer while driving through downtown, and by the time I got back to the west end, clouds were beginning to build and gradually get darker.

Winds began to pick up by 5:30 pm at my house, and I quickly mowed the front yard before the rain started.

Right about 6:40 pm is when I heard the first thud of what sounded like a baseball hitting my roof. And this is what was happening by 6:44 pm. Strong wind gusts and golfball-sized hail:

After the hail ended, a torrential downpour came through around 7:45 pm and had dozens of cars stranded around MetraPark. (Video by Megan Kuhler)

Another angle shows how deep the flood waters were, especially for the guy riding on a motorcycle. (Video Credit: Ayana Shovar)

Here are some other pictures captured as the storm had just brought heavy winds that downed trees, and downpours that flooded streets.

Hail stones tore through trees in downtown Billings, leaving a mess throughout the city.

The underpass in downtown Billings was unpassable when the torrential downpours ended.

A powerline fell over I-90 during the storm causing massive outages throughout the Magic City, and a detour that backed up traffic on Sunday (7/24).

Now you're going to see signs popping up in front yards like it's election season. But those are just local roofing companies looking to cash in on the hail storm.

If you do have hail damage and need repairs done, make sure you stick with a reputable company that's been in Billings for many years when choosing a roofer.

