Billings Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened in the Annafeld subdivision last night (Saturday 9/3).

According to the social media post at 10:47 pm Saturday on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the crash occurred in the 1600 block of Walter Creek Boulevard.

The man on the motorcycle reportedly lost control of his bike and collided with a parked vehicle in the Annafeld neighborhood. Billings Police Sargeant Weston said the man was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Billings Police Crash team was on the scene overnight investigating the accident.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

