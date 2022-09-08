Billings Police is asking for help from the public in finding a boy who apparently ran away earlier yesterday (Wednesday 9/7).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the runaway male is identified as 12-year-old Jordan Jr. Notafraid, a Native American who is 4'10" and weighs 95 pounds.

Billings Police Sargeant Reid said the boy is considered "endangered due to his age."

BPD reported that Notafraid could possibly be in the area around North Park in Billings and if anyone sees him call 406-657-8200.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

