Early Tuesday night (10/11) a Billings woman was struck by a train and sustained very serious injuries. The train has halted traffic on S. 27th Street as it hasn't moved due to the police investigation.

The Billings Police Department tweeted the incident at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday; the 55-year-old female was struck by the train at the railroad crossing on North Broadway in downtown Billings.

The woman was transported to the hospital with major injuries. A train, likely the one that struck the woman, is currently stopped at the S. 27th Street railroad crossing while the police are investigating the incident, which is halting traffic. Commuters are encouraged to find an alternate route to their destination.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.