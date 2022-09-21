Bullies in Billings? Here’s How To Deal With Them

When I was a teenager, I got bullied pretty badly. Girls would corner me at my locker, trying to get a reaction out of me. Then one day, they got the reaction they weren’t looking for.

My mom noticed I was coming home stressed out every day after school when I was in 7th grade. I told her girls were being mean to me and I was kind of scared of them, as they were much bigger than me and I thought they would beat me up.

Well, my mom didn't like that. She told me if the school isn’t doing anything about the bullying, then I was to go to school, and fight them.

WHAT?! I was terrified of fighting even though I’d wrestle my big brother all the time at the house, and often times I’d win. Little did I know this would come in handy one day at school.

Long story short, the girls came up to me at my locker like clockwork. There were always 3-4 of them. I remember being scared, my adrenaline coursing through my veins. One girl ended up punching me square in the face... so I fought back.

We wrestled around on the ground pulling each other’s hair like girls do... I remember punching her super hard in the face and blood was everywhere. It wasn’t fun in the moment. I actually blacked out from adrenaline.

And guess what??? The girls left me alone after that. I never got bullied again.

The moral of this story is that kids need to know how to defend themselves. I keep hearing stories of my co-workers, and even my co-host Michael’s kids being bullied. It’s not okay- EVER. Parents are sometimes unaware their kiddo is the bully. It happens all the time.

Shepherd-Warrior Martial Arts in Billings, MT is teaching kids self-defense to protect themselves at all costs.

If this is what we have to teach our kids, then so be it. Fight back, be loud, be aggressive just like the bullies. They want a reaction out of you. Make it so they don’t hurt you ever again, emotionally or physically.

Go take your kiddos to these classes to learn how to handle bullies or even predators. They teach some pretty amazing techniques that will become second nature if anyone messes with you.

And sorry, sometimes the “high road” to be kind doesn’t work. Do what you have to do to protect your energy. No kid should go to school scared.

I know parents and teachers try their best to teach tolerance and peace.

But when you have hundreds of kids going through puberty those hormones make teens feel like their world is imploding. This doesn’t mean the bullied become the bully; fighting is usually the last resort.

As Aunt May says in the Marvel movie Spider Man: No Way Home , “With Great Power, Comes Great Responsibility.” As said by Winston Churchill.

