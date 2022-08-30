Gearheads Rejoice! Annual Burn The Point This Weekend in Billings

It's finally time for one of Billings' longest-tenured events, and this year's outing promises to deliver as always. Burn The Point will take place downtown in the Magic City this Friday and Saturday (09/02, 09/03), and will feature the parade of hot rods we've all come to know and love. But, if you want to check out the cars more up close, Saturday's event will show them all off again.

What's Happening on Each Day?

Friday at 6:00 p.m. is the start of the parade and will be located downtown between 27th and Broadway on 3rd Avenue. Over 500 cars are scheduled to be shown off, as well as the Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers, live on stage. It's one of the most well-known festivals in Billings history and is based on a trend for young folks in the 50s and 60s who would drive their cars downtown and "burn the point."

Saturday's festivities will take place at MetraPark starting at 10:00 a.m. Entry is $3.00, and over 300 classic cars and trucks will be on display. The vehicles will be on display in the fairgrounds, so parking is available in the upper and lower lots, and shuttle services will be available. Also, check out the swap meet during the event.

Proceeds to Benefit the Chase Hawks Memorial Association

Along with the Chase Hawks Memorial Association Rodeo, Burn The Point is probably one of the most well-known events in Billings and is about to enter its 21st year. It has only skipped one year when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the 2020 event.

If you'd like more information regarding the parade, call 406-248-9295, and for information regarding the swap meet, call 406-591-3301. I'm so excited to see the classic cars once again, and I can't wait to see you all there on Friday night.

