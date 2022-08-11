Chasing the Perfect Toss, Right in the Hole. Cornhole at the Fair!

Who doesn't love tossing a bag right in the hole? Or, if you are like me, missing and landing on the side of the hole. It happens, a lot, to people who play cornhole. And the best of the best are coming together to play Cornhole EVERY DAY at this year's MontanaFair!

Day By Day Play By Play

The Billings Local ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for all ages, and all skill levels! The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. Here are the events you have a chance to play at!

Singles, August 12th at 6:30 PM (Check-In at 6:00 PM)

Mixed Doubles, August 13th at 1:00 PM (Check-In at 12:00 Noon)

Advance Doubles, August 13th at 6:00 PM (Check-In at 5:30 PM)

Singles Social, August 14th at 1:00 PM (Check-In at 12:00 Noon)

Open Play, August 15th 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM

Women's Singles, August 16th at 6:30 PM (Check-In at 6:00 PM)

Blind Draw, August 17th at 6:30 PM (Check-In at 6:00 PM)

Singles Social / Advance, August 19th at 6:30 PM (Check-In at 6:00 PM)

Doubles Social, August 20th at 1:00 PM (Check-In at 12:00 Noon)

Doubles, August 20th at 6:00 PM (Check-In at 5:30 PM)

How Do I Sign Up?

Easy as cake! Simply click the button below to get in on the cornhole action at MontanaFair!

If you'd like more details on all the events, or want to add them to your calendar, click the button below!