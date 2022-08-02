China: Fox News On the Ground in Lewistown, Montana

Most in the Montana media continue to ignore the big story we told you about last week- the Communist Chinese are buying land near our nuclear missile silos here in Big Sky Country.

Fox News was on the ground in Great Falls and Lewistown, Montana on Monday. Investigative reporter Sara Carter, who first broke the news, did a live report on Sean Hannity's show Monday night featuring an interview with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT).

Carter reports that the US Department of Commerce and the FBI are possibly investigating Chinese telecom firm Huawei technologies and the installation of equipment on nearby cell towers. Hannity reported Monday night that both entities "could neither confirm nor deny" if an investigation was underway.

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) had a clear message:

Rep. Rosendale: Remove that equipment from the cell towers over the next 30 days. If the Chinese Communist Party has a problem with that, there's a Latin term that we use around here quite often, "pound sand." We just tell them that and we make sure that our country is secure.

Here's the full video from Hannity's program Monday night:



Last week, we also asked Gov. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) about the report that China was buying land near our nuclear missile silos. He called the reports very concerning:

Gov. Gianforte: The Chinese are not our friends, and I think it's disrupting our economy, but we're disengaging from aspects of that supply chain. We've been funding the growth of China for a long time. I was in Beijing when I was in Congress. We met with the highest level officials in the Chinese government. And frankly, it was disturbing what I heard from them- their disrespect for America, the advantages that they are taking. I think that we have to look closely at this report. We cannot allow them to buy land adjacent to military operations and surveil our operations here. This is a national security threat.

Here's a previous report at FoxNews.com with more video as well. As Fox reported:

Investigative reporter Sara Carter told Fox News on Monday that the USDA estimated the CCP government owned about 192,000 acres of U.S. land in 2019, which she added has been augmented since March 2021 with a collective $6.1 billion in land.