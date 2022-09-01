DAD Camp: Visiting Montana to Make Dads Great Again

Our dads are all uniquely "Dad". Whether you had the cool Dad, who always was there to do things with, and was more of a buddy than a parent... or you had the overly strict Dad, who did something they probably shouldn't have... or you had the Dad who went for cigarettes and milk, but never returned. Dads do their best, but who couldn't use some improvement?

Enter DADCamp. Their goals are to simply reach out to the Dads in the world, and provide them the tools and resources to become the best Dad they can be. What makes this unique, is that Dads bring along their child for a multi-day camping and activity experience.

Coming to Montana, and happening this month. The next events, both Father/Daughter events, for Fathers with Daughters in the 1st through 5th grade, are September 2nd through the 4th, and September 9th through the 11th.

You can expect an event where you are encouraged, inspired, challenged, and equipped to make the bond between you and your kid stronger than ever, and become the best father figure. Rain or shine.

You can even volunteer to help with DADCamp, and improve the lives of the great attendees.

Check out this video from the 2021 DADCamp:

If you're interested in becoming the best Dad you can be, or just want to improve your legendary Dad skills, check out all their information and sign up for a camp near Billings, Montana by using the button below. Make the most of the last days of summer, and let us know in the App if you went to DADCamp.