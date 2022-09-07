Do You Believe in Spirits? Long Island Medium Coming To Billings The 25th!

I’m the Long Island Medium (maybe you’ve heard of my reality show?), and a New York Times best-selling author. I was born and raised in Hicksville Long Island, and have two children Larry 30 and Victoria 26. My parents Nick and Ronnie live next door and my brother Michael and his family live a few towns over.

I’ve been seeing, feeling, and sensing Spirit since I was four years old, but it wasn’t until I was in my 20s that I learned to communicate with souls in Heaven. After suffering from debilitating anxiety and trying to manage it on my own and with a therapist for years, my mom introduced me to a spiritual healer and teacher named Pat Longo. After just one session, she told me that I was suppressing Spirit’s energy, which caused a lot of my anxiety, and helped me learn to channel Spirit through my chakras and release it with my words. I began to heal and come into my own.

When I accepted my gift, I wanted to use it to deliver healing messages that would help people learn, grow, and embrace life. I’ve been a practicing medium for over twenty years now and tour the country with my live show “Theresa Caputo Live The Experience.” I’ve also written four books: There’s More to Life than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight from the Other Side (Atria Books, 2013), which debuted at #2 on the New York Times best seller list, “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up” Life Changing Lessons from Heaven (Atria Books, 2014) NY Times bestseller “Good Grief” Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live again (Atria Books 2017) a NY Times bestseller and Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom From The Other Side (HarperCollins 2020). I recently started my podcast HEY SPIRIT! which was nominated for an Ambie award in the Best Personal Growth Spirituality category, and is available everywhere you get your podcasts. Considering I started this work with just a business card and word of mouth, I pinch myself when I think about what a crazy ride it’s been for a typical Long Island Mom!

Clients, fans, and the media always ask me to describe how I receive information, and it’s hard to put into words because I see, hear, and feel things differently than we do in the physical world. Spirit mostly speaks to me through a sixth sense—a kind of feeling and knowing. When I get information, it feels like very strong intuition, or recall. Spirit also uses a vocabulary of signs and symbols that they show me during a reading; over time, I assigned words, phrases, and meanings to certain images I was shown, and then through trial and error, Spirit helped me add new ones until we created an entire vocabulary for us to work with. I translate my signs and what I feel as best I can and then deliver the messages, but it’s the client’s job to interpret how the meaning is significant. It’s like piecing together a puzzle and can sometimes sound like guesswork, but Spirit speaks “another language,” at another speed, and in another dimension. My job’s not easy lol!

I’m grateful for an ability that’s brought countless people comfort and joy, helped many believe in an afterlife, led others to trust that their loved ones are safe and at peace, and shown them that those souls are guiding, encouraging, and loving them from the Other Side. My wish for everyone I meet is that Spirit gives them a message that brings them the most peace at that moment.

If you’re interested in a reading, please know that I was booked for two years before the show first aired, and in addition to that I had a very extended waiting list. The people that have emailed, written in or have filled out the online form have been added to that list. Unfortunately being on this list does not guarantee an appointment. The people featured on Long Island Medium are selected from all of the lists. Factors include location, availability, and who feels comfortable being on television are taken into consideration. Because it’s just impossible to schedule so far out. I am so incredibly honored and grateful for all of your love and support! I am truly blessed by all of you! Thank you for all your patience and understanding.