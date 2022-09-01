Dog in Billings is a Heartbreaker. Looking for His Forever Home.

Our featured Wet Nose this week is absolutely full of love. His name is Wazowski, and he's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the great people at YVAS had to say about our boy Wazowski:

Wazowski may only have one eye, but he makes up for it in loooove! This affectionate boy is the most gentle soul you’ll ever meet. Found wandering in the Pryor Mountains, all alone with an empty stomach, tight rope tied around his neck, and one good eye – an animal-loving citizen brought him to YVAS, to get the care he desperately needed. He was unsure at first, scared and nervous to trust us.. but just after a couple of days he realized we were keeping his belly full, and giving him a warm place to sleep at night. Always greets us with tail wags, but is so ever polite and sitting down in front of us when he wants attention; the best boy. He would prefer a calm household, where he can continue to receive the pampering his lonely heart desires. He has the potential to do well with respectful dogs, but that isn’t going to take advantage of his submissiveness. Wazowski would probably do great with kids, given his soft demeanor, but he would prefer older ones that don’t cause too much ruckus.

If you want to find out how to adopt Wazowski, or to set up a meeting at the shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: We got another Wet Nose adopted! Our dog from last week, Roswell the Rhodesian Ridgeback found his forever home.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

What to do if you have lost or found a pet in Billings

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is the first place to call if your pet has gone missing, or if you have found a lost animal, CLICK HERE to provide all the information.

Spay and Neuter Clinic planned for September in Yellowstone County

A low-cost spay and neuter clinic is planned for Saturday, September 17, and registration opens today (Thursday, September 1) at 12 noon. You MUST come by the shelter to set up the appointment as none will be taken by phone, according to the YVAS Facebook page.

To see all the DOGS who are looking for their person at YVAS, CLICK HERE.

To see the CATS waiting to be adopted, CLICK HERE.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.