With milder temperatures more frequent over the past couple of weeks, it's starting to feel like autumn is setting in and we're not far away from the season's first snowfall. This past weekend I heard about someone driving over the Beartooth Pass who had to maneuver through some unexpected flurries.

But not so fast my friend. You likely need to keep the t-shirts and short pants handy into early October, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

With high temperatures only in the 50s today (Tuesday) and lows in the 40s tonight, it may be deceiving that cooler temperatures are here to stay. Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday), The NWS forecast says we'll start to warm back into the 70s and stay there through the weekend.

By Monday the high temperatures in Billings will be in the upper 70s, and by midweek we're looking at highs back into the lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Channel's extended forecast for the Magic City currently predicts high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s through October 3.

According to Weather U.S, the average high temperature for Billings in September is 73, but that drops to 56 for an average high in October.

Billings has a 50 percent chance of having the first frost by September 28 and a 90 percent chance by October 12. The odds are low but there is a 10 percent chance Billings could have a hard freeze by October 1, according to the National Weather Service.

Just over a tenth of an inch of snow is the average in September, but that jumps to 1.85 inches in October which makes it the 4th snowiest month according to the National Weather Service.

