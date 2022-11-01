Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans

Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath

Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year.

Who were the lucky recipients of the trip?

Nate Jensen of Westby, Montana, Master Sgt Jesse Edinger of Helena, Montana, and Sgt Patrick Wickens originally of Denton, Montana.

What does Big Hearts Under the Big Sky cover?

All hard costs for qualifying families are covered to participate in outfitter-supported trips. As BHUBS trip recipients, all were granted trip-of-a-lifetime elk hunts.

The Jensen and Edinger families were led by Outfitter Rod Arnaud, of the Montana Hunting Company at the West Creek Ranch in Paradise Valley, MT, and the Wickens family was led by Chris Faber, Montana Outfitting Company on the Big Spring Ranch in Lewistown, MT.

About the Recipients

Nate Jensen of Westby, MT participated along with his parents and brother. Nate is 19 years old and lives on the family farm. Born with spina bifida, Nate has undergone 11 surgeries and has been challenged by multiple medical issues.

Master Sgt Jesse Edinger of Helena, MT was joined by his wife Sunwoo (Sun), his two daughters, and one son. For 20 years, Edinger has served his country proudly and has honored the lives of more than 1000 Montana veterans. His wife, Sun also serves in the Montana Army National Guard.

Sgt Patrick Wickens is originally from Denton, Montana, and was joined by his youngest son Carter and his parents Judy and Keith Wickens of Denton. Wickens joined the US Army one month before the attacks of September 11. Wickens was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during an ambush near Mahmudiyah, Iraq, and lost his right leg above the knee and sustained shrapnel wounds and burns on his left leg.