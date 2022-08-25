“Electrify the Big Sky” Coming Up Soon in Missoula

Electric cars. Electric lawnmowers. A garbage truck with electric technology. A farm tractor with electric technology. All of these will be on display at the trade show for the upcoming "Electrify the Big Sky" event in Missoula.

Like it or not, electric vehicles are being forced into the American vehicle markets, and many consumers were demanding electric vehicles even before the government subsidies starting coming down the pipeline. So, what is out there? What is available? And, how can we best "Electrify the Big Sky" from a "beneficial electrification standpoint?

What: Electrify The Big Sky conference on beneficial electrification

When: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 13, 2022

Where: University Center Ballroom, University of Montana

Hosted by: Missoula Electric Cooperative

Presented by: Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association, Beneficial Electrification League and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality

Fee: $20 for general public, free for University of Montana students with student ID

To Register: www.electrifythebigsky.com

What is beneficial electrification and what else will the conference focus on?

The Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Beneficial Electrification League (BEL) and Missoula Electric Cooperative (MEC) are the organizers of the conference, which will separate fact from fiction when it comes to beneficial electrification. Electrify the Big Sky will further define beneficial electrification, address what steps consumers can take, and educate attendees on the challenges and opportunities that exist.

Find more details by clicking here.