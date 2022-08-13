Elle King On Stage at Montana Fair!

Come one, come all! Step right up for the 2022 MontanaFair! The Mighty Thomas Carnival, Fair Foods, Award-Winning Commercial Vendors across the grounds, FREE Entertainment, and more!

MontanaFair Day One

Today the fair opened to one and all at 12 noon, and the fair immediately got busy! Chock full of fantastic live entertainment, the best fair food and food trucks you can find, and the rides in full power action!

The Rides

Rachel and I took a quick spin around the fair tonight at 7 PM, just before we got exclusive access for local radio to the PIT at the First Interstate Arena, and the Mighty Thomas Carnival BROUGHT IT this year!

Munchies Midway

After checking out the rides, we strolled through the munchies midway and absolutely salivated at how amazing everything smelled! BBQ, Gyros, Wood-Fired Pizza, Popcorn, Corn Dogs, Vikings, Dippin Dots, Fresh Lemonade, Cotton Candy, and the list LITERALLY keeps going for a MILE!

Montana Fair ROCKS

I leave you with this. Before the absolutely AWESOME gallery below thanks to our lovely DME Rachel's fancy pants camera. Montana Fair, at the Metra Park, simply ROCKS. And without the great staff who run the show now, which is one hell of a difficult thing to do ALL locally, I bet we lose many of the things that make it so magical. The Free Stage acts, many local small vendors, and even the massive acts such as Nelly. If you haven't yet, take a look at my post using the button below. It outlines what CAN happen to our beloved jewel of Yellowstone County. Let's keep #MontanaFair #Local! It's the #LastBestPlaceofSummer.

The Last Best Place of Summer Josh Rath loading...