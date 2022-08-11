Five Things MontanaFair Workers Definitely Don’t Want You To Do

MontanaFair kicks off tomorrow night (08/12), and many folks are excited to head over and ride rides or check out the diverse lineup of entertainment. It's essential, however, to understand just how big the fair is and how many people it takes to run such a significant, prolonged event. There are bound to be mistakes, and that's okay. Just understand that people are human, and making their job harder to do isn't the right thing to do. Here are some things you really shouldn't do at the fair anymore.

1. Don't throw your trash on the ground.

Photo by Jasmin Sessler on Unsplash Photo by Jasmin Sessler on Unsplash loading...

Littering is inherently rude in nature because you're putting the responsibility of your trash into the hands of someone that shouldn't have to deal with it. But, in my mind, at a large outdoor event such as MontanaFair, it's even ruder because the other people around you also have to deal with your garbage on the ground, either by walking over it, around it, or even picking up after you. It's best just to not do it at all.

2. Don't ride turbulent rides immediately after eating food.

Photo by Stephanie Guarini on Unsplash Photo by Stephanie Guarini on Unsplash loading...

We all know what happens when you get on a ride that spins a lot or lifts you in the air and drops you right after eating food. The carnival workers would have to close down the ride, but the worst thing is how it will affect those on the ride with you, as well as those in line. In short, eat afterward or take some time to digest before getting back on the Zipper.

3. Don't take the long lines out on the carnival workers.

Waiting in Line Credit: gemenacom / Getty Images loading...

You will experience a wait time to get on rides at the fair. It's inevitable. And some rides are automatically going to be more popular. The ride operators have a very specific job, and they can't make the lines go any faster. So, don't blame your long wait on the workers. That's on you for getting in the long line.

4. Don't complain about the price of fair food to the vendors.

Credit: Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media Credit: Aaron Savage, Townsquare Media loading...

We all know just how awful the economy is these days. Sometimes, food vendors have no choice but to increase their prices. So, if you do decide to get that funnel cake or a delicious snack from the vendors, don't let them know your negative opinions. They're really just trying to make money in this rough economic climate.

5. Don't get too drunk.

two guys drink cocktail at the disco Credit: ZoneCreative loading...

MontanaFair is always busy with folks who want to go out and drink and have a good time. But, with the sheer amount of people at the fair every year, it's not the best idea to go in and go too far. At the fair in 2017, a man was stabbed following an altercation, and it involved a large group of people. Whether alcohol was involved or not, it only exacerbates the need to be careful and responsible. The workers don't need to deal with that.

Get our free mobile app

MontanaFair is sure to bring joy to the majority of those who come through the gates. But, just be mindful of the staff who put the event on. They don't need to deal with all of that. Be safe, and be kind.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.