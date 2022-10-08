Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish

Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy.

Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will you be able to get the parts you needed due to supply chain constraints and inflation?

We talked about that and more with our LIVE radio show from the Montana Equipment Dealers 113th Annual Convention in Whitefish this year.

Adam Gilbertson is not only a Vice President with RDO Equipment based in Billings, he's also been now for three years running the outgoing president of the Montana Equipment Dealers Association (MEDA).

Gilbertson: As we look at the growers and the builders in Montana, the equipment dealer Association has made a commitment that we support a contractor and a farmers right to repair their equipment. It is an important part of making sure the machines can run. In fact, if you ask most of us about half or better of the parts we sell in our stores actually go over the counter, which means somebody else is putting them on a machine.

The Montana Contractors Association (MCA) also took part in the conversation along with John Hurd who is part of Build Montana.

Barry Houser with MCA gave one example of how supply chains are impacting construction projects in Montana.

Houser: Just as a quick example to supply chain issues and the cost of goods going up is the Montana Historical Museum project that's going up in Helena right now...that project had a slated completion date of spring of 2024, and coming in at roughly a $50 million project. And so now it's being reported that that project now is going to be pushed back a whole 'nother year, looking at spring of 2025 for date of completion, and with an estimated cost of $80 million. So that just gives you an idea of where my members are sitting at with this supply chain issue.

Build Montana's John Hurd talked about how they're working to keep Montana kids in Montana with high wage, high tech jobs in the ag, construction, and equipment industries. With Build Montana industry is partnering with schools across Montana.

Hurd: Build Montana right now is really about the the dirt work, the site prep, the machines, the technology, but then look on the vertical side of construction- and plumbing and electronic, electrical, and all those different things, masonry, and concrete, all of those different things that go into construction today. And you just got to excite the passion. We're just finding more and more success. Started in Billings. This will be our third class that we will be coming into. It's expanding through the Montana Contractors Association in partnership with them to other schools across the state of Montana, and it's actually opening doors across the nation.

Listen to the full show below:

