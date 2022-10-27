[Gallery] A New Steakhouse Invited Us for A FREE Night Out in Billings!
On Tuesday Night, after a long day here at the Townsquare Tower... between our alarm company swinging by to beef up security and KTVQ interviewing me and Nikki Vega...
We had a scheduled VIP First Look at Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse on the west end, just south of Costco. We've got all the photos, and a very funny surprise video, below!
Get our free mobile app
Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse Welcomes Townsquare Media
We got a VIP invite to the pre-opening of Carverss Brazilian Steakhouse here in Billings, just south of Costco. Check out the eats below! It was amazing fun.