A shooting at MontanaFair last night (08/16) has left a young man wounded and left the public with no information about who the suspect is, or whether the Fair will be open today or not.

According to a report from KTVQ, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of gunfire at around 11:30 p.m. where a teenage or young adult man had been shot in the leg. Medical crews transported the man to a Billings hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses reported the shooting coming from the children's section of the fair.

The shooter is unknown, however, social media video has surfaced of police officers wrestling with a man in the pond outside the Montana Expo building. It is unknown if the man in the video is the shooter.

In an interview on Montana This Morning, MetraPark general manager Tim Goodridge stated that the Fair will continue to be open and will have a continued police force, "as there always has been." Goodridge also applauded the fast response of the police to get the situation under control.

This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

