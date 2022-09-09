Today, the Montana Motor Vehicle Division announced they are trialing a mobile DMV over in Bozeman, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, Monday through Friday. I can't imagine what it would be like to have a DMV that is actually... fast.

The DMV is terrible

I know for myself, and many in Billings, that our DMV downtown in the courthouse is SLOW, inefficient, and a time-wasting experience. The last time I went there, I was greeted with a multi-hour wait to get anything done. What are your options otherwise? Well...

MVD Express - A convenience or highway robbery?

Everyone knows of the DMV in every state, and the reputation that comes along with that. But have you ever tried MVD Express? They claim to take pride in providing an easier, and more convenient option, for MVD service needs. Which, from my experience, they do just that. However... they also slap a fee on top of the MVD fees, purely for getting to you faster.

How much extra is MVD Express?

On the last visit to renew my license, it was an extra charge of between $35 and $50. (I don't recall the exact fee, but around there). Was it faster? For a walk-in event, yes. Walked in, checked in, and waited around 30 minutes for all to be done. Was it worth it? At that moment, yes. As I needed it done that day. Could you pre-plan to avoid that, and schedule an appointment at the DMV? Yes, but they are weeks, if not months, out.

The Mobile DMV - How can Billings get one?

Honestly, I am not too sure how to get the state to bring a mobile DMV to Billings and keep one open all week in random locations, to provide an extra buffer of services. I DO know it is BADLY needed, and any assistance the DMV can get (without an extra fee) is good in my book.