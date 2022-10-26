Hazel Loved Our Air Staff… and you can love her!
Full of energy, multi-talented, and nearly took over for Michael at the board... Hazel visited us today at Townsquare Media for Wet Nose Wednesday! Just around 1 year old, this (presumed to be) Aussie mix would be perfect for you.
Check out the complete gallery below, and the video, so you can adopt Hazel!
Update:
GHIRARDELLI has been adopted! Almost immediately, that sweet puppy from last week was swooped up. Here's a link to that article.
Wet Nose Wednesday
Hazel visited the Cat Country 102.9 and Mix 97.1 studios today, high atop Townsquare Tower, and warmed our quite chilly hearts! Up for adoption, and could be your best friend for years to come.