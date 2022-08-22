Chance for Heavy Rain, Storms in Billings Every Day This Week

You better get used to afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the next several days, with the current forecast predicting a stretch of wet and stormy days for Billings.

Thunderstorms rolled into the Magic City earlier this evening (Monday) which brought heavy rain to some areas prompting a Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Yellowstone county until 10:30 pm.

These storms have already dumped between 1 1/2 and 4 inches of rain in portions of the county, causing flooding along Spring Creek and Blue Creek in Billings, according to the National Weather Service.

An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the warned area, with the following streams and drainages included in the Flash Flood Warning:

Newman Creek, West Buckeye Creek, Blue Creek, Cottonwood Creek,

Wyman Creek, Duck Creek, Birdhead Creek, Basin Creek, Bitter

Creek, East Fork Duck Creek, Kent Creek, East Fork Pryor Creek,

Hamilton Creek, Vale Creek, Spring Creek and Pryor Creek

Prepare for Thunderstorms with heavy rains and strong winds to be in the forecast through next weekend.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media loading...

According to the current National Weather Service forecast for Billings, there's a 30 percent chance of Thunderstorms tomorrow (Tuesday), and at least a 50 percent chance on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Even next Saturday and Sunday have a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms each day, according to the current NWS forecast.

Rainfall potential through this Friday is expected to cause "localized ponding water and roadway flooding" in our area, and flash flooding is increased in areas that have recent wildfire burn scars.

Credit: National Weather Service Credit: National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service reminds those who have outdoor plans this week to have a plan to reach shelter, ahead of threatening weather. Most severe weather is expected "mainly afternoons and evenings," according to the NWS.

