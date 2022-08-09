Eating On a Budget? Here Are My Favorite Cheap Eats in Billings

Sometimes, you just can't afford to go out and spend lots of money on decadent and expensive foods. I probably haven't eaten at a fancy restaurant since last year. We all go through it. So, you've got to know where to go to get grub on a budget. Plus, you want it to taste good too. Billings has lots of options for food, but are there any good budget options in town? Absolutely, there are. Here are my favorite ones.

Fast Food is always an option.

While not always the healthiest, there are some great budget options for lunch if you stop by the many fast food places in town. My favorite is the Wendy's 4 for 4 or the $5 Biggie Bag, both of which offer a sandwich, chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink for four or five dollars. Not bad for a decent-sized meal.

You can also get cheaper and fast options from a grocery store deli in town. The absolute best in my opinion is Town and Country Foods and their chicken options. At a moderate price as well, you can't go wrong with their deli. They also offer sandwiches and fish as well.

What about sit-down options on a budget?

Obviously, you're likely going to pay more if you go to a sit-down restaurant. However, you don't have to pay fifteen, seventeen, or even twenty dollars for a meal. Fuddruckers has delicious burgers with fries and a drink for less than fourteen dollars. A quick lunch can even run you just above 10 bucks. That's a steal of a deal for a good beef burger. And it's one of my favorite restaurants ever.

Now you know where I like to go when I want to eat out and save money at the same time. I enjoy the experience of eating out, so it feels good to not strain my wallet and bank account at the same time.

