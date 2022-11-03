High Winds and Snow This Weekend? Here’s The Outlook for Billings

We recently got notice of a high wind watch coming into effect for the area this weekend, and luck will have it, we JUST signed on with our brand new weather service... Weatherology (whom you will hear on air in the coming week).

I reached out to Weatherology, and Ray Miller... Managing Meteorologist for Severe Weather at Weatherology, was happy to shed some light on the upcoming weather.

Credit: Weatherology Credit: Weatherology loading...

What weather is coming?

A high wind watch goes into effect Saturday morning, and by the time we get to Saturday, it may well be upgraded to a high wind warning.

A low-pressure system moving across the region, and an associated cold front will be the cause of the strong winds, with southerly winds on Saturday feeding into the low pressure further north.

Consistent sustained winds of 30-40 mph from the south are likely through much of the day Saturday becoming more westerly late in the day, with occasional gusts up to 50 mph.

What could be affected by these winds?

These types of winds would not cause structural damage but may knock down small tree branches and perhaps cause isolated problems with power lines.

Is there any other weather activity we should be aware of?

In addition to the winds, we'll likely see at least widely scattered shower activity off and on through the day Saturday, with some snowflakes mixing in Saturday night into early Sunday morning, but at this point, we're not concerned about potential snow accumulation.

Sunday looks cooler and calmer as the low-pressure system moves away.

Thanks, Ray! We appreciate the update, and it looks like Mother Nature is simply giving us a reminder of what is to come this winter.

