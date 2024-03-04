Great Historic Buildings in Butte, Montana

Welcome to Butte; set your clocks back up to 100 years.

Visited a great friend of mine and we walked and drove around the historic uphill section of town near the mines. It is a treasure trove of history encapsulated in architecture. Here is some of the discoveries in our exploration.

Hotal Finlen, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Hotel Finlen

Celebrating 100 years, this hotel has the elegance of the 1920s and 30s, with vaulted ceilings in the lobby and in the ballroom with chandeliers, marble top tables and period lamps and ceiling fans. Don't worry, each cozy room includes TV, microwave and coffee maker.

Montana Club, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Montana Club

The barons of industry in Butte met in the gentlemen's club on the top floor of this building. Today it is known as the Silver Bow Center.

Metals Bank, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Metals Bank & Trvst Co.

Nope, not a typo by a mason. The word is actually Trust, with a nod to ancient Rome, making this landmark trvly vnique.

Dumas Brothel, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Dumas Brothel

Purchased and renovated by a lady from my Forsyth hometown and her husband, the Dumas has not only a spicy history, it has ghosts. While tours will open up again later in Spring 2024, paranormal investigations are welcome to spend the night. If they dare...

Copper King Mansion, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Copper King Mansion

This place just screams opulence. I'll bet the toilet seat is gilded gold. Makes Downton Abbey look shabby.

Paul Clark Home, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Paul Clark Home

Another fabulous building constructed for the son of a copper king. Today it serves as a Ronald McDonald House

Art Chateau, Butte Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

Art Chateau

Fairy-Tale architecture. A damsel could be in the gable in the cone. Dwarves dug out the basement, and Pixies tend the grounds.

Speakeasy Door Credit: Travis Lee, TSM loading...

The Underground Speakeasy

My dear guide brought me to this door. About 15 years ago, a building renovation uncovered a speakeasy from the Prohibition era, in almost mint condition, untouched by time. Butte's historical development included underground businesses, legitimate and otherwise. They had to be careful to not open upon a mine. Tours are available to this subterranean world.

There is so much more to Butte to explore. If you have the stamina and good shoes, you can walk the streets lined with period homes. Even the more rundown have their character. Driving is easier but please be careful when gawking.

These buildings alone are a great reason for a road trip to Butte. The restaurants and bars are very welcome breaks in your expeditions.

