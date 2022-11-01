Hit-and-Run Crash Early Tuesday in Billings Proves to be Fatal

The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that took place very early on Tuesday morning (11/01). The incident took place at the intersection of 6th and Broadwater just after midnight.
According to KTVQ, the pedestrian that was struck by the vehicle was killed, while vehicle parts were found nearby. Police are looking for a vehicle that has front-end damage, but currently do not have a description of the vehicle they are searching for. The victim, an adult male, has not been identified.
Broadwater Avenue remains closed between 6th and 7th Street, and Billings Police are urging commuters to choose an alternate route. No other information was given by BPD.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
