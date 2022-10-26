Holiday Nights at the Zoo Promises A Holly Jolly Time For All!

Holiday Nights at the Zoo Promises A Holly Jolly Time For All!

Credit: Holiday Nights at Zoo Montana

It's never too early to start talking about the holidays, right? This year at Zoo Montana, they are welcoming Holiday Nights! From November 25th through December 31st, you can experience a holiday light show like none other, bringing you joy and warmth during the holiday season.

Over 10 MILLION lights will be on display for you to enjoy, with large-scale displays, plenty of food and drink options, sleigh rides, pictures with Santa, S'more tents and more.

Admission to this event for adults is $21. Kids ages 4 through 12 $12.50, and children 3 and under get in free.*

Credit: Holiday Lights at Zoo Montana
For more information on the event, coming next month to Zoo Montana, and to grab your tickets, click the link below!

Or, if you want the most magical experience, you can rent out one of eight S'more Huts for the evening. Each hut includes a S'more kit, campfire and unique themed space for you and the family to celebrate the holiday season!

Credit: Holiday Lights at Zoo Montana
Each S'more Hut costs $175.25, providing a 6-person S'more Kit, campfire and firewood, plus a special visit from Santa.

Enjoy the Holiday Nights at Zoo Montana this year!

*ALL TICKETS ARE FINAL - NO REFUNDS UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES WILL BE GRANTED. TICKETS ARE VALID FOR ONE-TIME ENTRY ONLY. NO RE-ENTRY WILL BE PERMITTED. TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BILLINGS IS NOT TO BE HELD LIABLE IF CANCELLATIONS OCCUR.

Filed Under: Billings, Christmas, holiday nights, sponsored, zoo montana
Categories: Billings Events, Billings News, Holidays, Montana News
