Hometown Boy, Authentic Illusionist Performing in Bozeman

This would be a big show in Bozeman anyway. An "authentic illusionist", a magician coming to Bozeman from the big city of Las Vegas to do a show here in Montana in itself would draw a crowd. Add to that- he's a hometown Bozeman kid.

Jay Owenhouse has two big shows coming up in Bozeman on Saturday, September 24th- a 4 p.m. show and an 8 p.m. show.

Here's how Chiller Productions previews the show:

Jay Owenhouse, a legendary escape artists and one of the most awarded illusionists in history, returns by popular demand to Bozeman. One night only in an illusion spectacular. The show has been voted by audiences and critics alike “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America”. Jay has amazed millions on T.V. in “Master’s of Illusions” and ‘Magic on the Edge’. The Salt Lake Tribune calls him “Simply Amazing!” and The Tokyo Times calls the elaborate production “Truly Magic, a Must See!”. Jay welcomes you into his mysterious world of wonder and the impossible. You will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, dangerous escapes, and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live is an evening that will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder that “anything is possible!”

We've also got a very cool deal going for our "Montana Talks" listeners. We have 2 sets of 4 tickets for each show. You get the chance to win one of those two sets of tickets. Send us a message on the Montana Talks app and we will enter your name into a drawing to win 4 tickets. One winner will get 4 tickets to the 4 p.m. show, and another winner will get 4 tickets to the 8 p.m. show. *The winner will need to pick up the tickets from the KMMS Radio station in Bozeman.

Also, stay tuned- we'll get a chance to chat with Jay Owenhouse LIVE on the air on Thursday, September 22nd.