The population of Montana isn't large when compared to other states across the country, but, with an estimated 1.1 million people living in the Treasure State, we've got quite a decent number of Montanans here. However, the actual number of native Montanans is much lower than that. In fact, it may be more people than you expected.

As it Turns Out, Just Under Half the Population Aren't From Here

Landgeist.com rounded up United States Census information regarding the birthplace of residents in each state in 2019. They found that only 53.8% of Montanans were actually born somewhere else. If the estimated population given by the Census Bureau is correct, that means that there are only about 592,000 Montana-born residents here.

So, it's obvious that Montana appeals to Montana transplants. However, Montana saw a massive population spike in 2020. According to the Bozeman Real Estate Group, the growth is due to increased tourism, and a growing interest in outdoor recreation. Some of the tourists may also be looking for a better quality of life.

So, Where Do The Other Montanans Go?

A study from MoneyWise.com stated that Montana has a fairly large outbound population percentage of 53.9% (oddly similar to the percentage of people in the state). The biggest reason for the loss of native Montanans was to accept work at 32%, however, family, retirement, and lifestyle were other large factors.

This was an interesting find. What are some things that could change in Montana that would keep native Montanans from leaving Big Sky Country? Maybe a change in the housing market would start. It's hard to find an affordable place to live. But, that's just my experience.