Lines from My Forsyth, Montana Father

My father, Al Lee, was very much like Benjamin Franklin in respect to Poor Richard's Almanac. A significant or humorous message in a few words. Growing up, I heard these lines many times and so had them committed to memory.

So to honor Dad's life, here I share a few with you, Dear Reader:

Always treat a woman like you would want someone else to treat your little sister.

You're only as big as the smallest thing that makes you angry.

Drive with your brain, not the seat of your pants. Drive as if your life depended on it.

Favorite line of Shakespeare: Polonius from Hamlet: Neither a borrower nor a lender be.

Favorite lines of Ben Franklin (paraphrased): You lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas. / Houseguests and fish smell the same after a couple days.

Kids: the crop that never fails.

Kids will grow up in spite of us.

You can expect little boys to get dirty; you shouldn't expect them to stay dirty.

I'm proud of all three of my boys. I'm proud of all my grandchildren. I'm proud of all my great-grandchildren.

Now for some Humor:

After a breakup with a girl, actually from my grandfather A.G. Lee Sr.: There are more women in the world than anything else...except maybe flies.

For the ladies, after a breakup with a guy: Men are like streetcars: there's another one coming in twenty minutes.

I pretty much agree with the beliefs of the Baptist Church, so long as I don't have to be a Baptist.

If you want to find out how much a church really loves you, just don't give them money.

Coaches are little boys in big pants.

About high-tech items: This has everything but birth control.

About getting old: Enjoy your legs while you have them.

About using a walker: I'm hurrying. Really I am.

About being a Great-Grandpa: I've done some low and despicable things in my life, but I never thought I'd sleep with a Great-Grandmother.

About cow manure: It's just grass and water.

About female movie stars: She's one of my girlfriends.

Quoting an Uncle, a Baptist minister, about NFL cheerleaders: Poor shapeless things; God hasn't been very kind to them.

Love you, Dad. Will remember these, and cherish You.

