Martha’s Vineyard Shows Montana How to Get It Done!

Boy, those "folx" out at Martha's Vineyard sure know how to get the job done. Virtue signal to the rest of the world to let them know how open and tolerant you are, but then when the illegal aliens show up on your doorstep- quickly call in the military and have the illegals ushered off the island.

It must be nice to be a wealthy, white, liberal elite. When you here in Montana call for the Southern Border to be secured from illegal aliens, you get called a racist and a xenophobe- yes, even if you're a Native American whose reservation in Montana is being overwhelmed by Mexican drug cartel fentanyl. The same rules obviously don't apply to the white liberal elites on Martha's Vineyard.

In case you missed it, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent two planeloads of illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard, and the Left freaked out. Someone on CNN even compared it to the Holocaust. Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar (D-TX) reported that some Texas towns get flooded with 26 busloads of illegal aliens in a single day, and yet the white liberals at Martha's Vineyard can't handle two busloads? By the way, one mansion at Martha's Vineyard alone could house half of the illegal aliens that were sent there last week.

I had to do a Saturday "Babylon Bee" swarm featuring some of the great satirical headlines from the Babylon Bee since there were so many good ones as usual.